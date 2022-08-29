"Again?!" - Veteran explains why WWE booked the same Roman Reigns match seven times (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes WWE had little choice but to book Roman Reigns against Brock Lesnar so many times in recent years.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion faced Lesnar in seven televised one-on-one matches between 2015 and 2022. Their latest battle took place at SummerSlam, where The Tribal Chief defeated his long-term rival in a Last Man Standing match.

Mantell, a legendary wrestling booker and manager, said on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Smack Talk” show that Karrion Kross is a suitable future opponent for Reigns. He also explained why WWE repeatedly booked the former Shield member against Lesnar:

“I think that [Kross vs. Reigns] would work, so we’re not going back to, ‘Yeah, we’ve done that before,’ going back to Brock Lesnar… we’ve seen it,” said Mantell. “Even when they brought him out the last time, you’re saying, ‘Again?!’ But that was the only one they had to bring out.” [4:03-4:22]

Who was responsible for the repetitive Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns booking?

The arch enemies faced each other at WrestleMania 31, WrestleMania 34, Greatest Royal Rumble 2018, SummerSlam 2018, Crown Jewel 2021, WrestleMania 38, and SummerSlam 2022. They also shared the ring in several multi-man matches.

Dutch Mantell believes former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon enjoyed booking Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in the same match. However, he also thinks the creative team failed to come up with any better ideas:

“That’s attributed straight up to creative, but creative can only do what Vince will let them do.” Mantell continued, “I’m not giving them an out, but I don’t think they presented Vince with a lot of alternatives either.” [4:26-4:41]

Moving forward, Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on Saturday. It is unclear when Lesnar will appear on WWE television again.

