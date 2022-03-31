"He takes away too much attention from the boys" - Wrestling veteran says he dislikes Pat McAfee's commentary (Exclusive)

Pat McAfee has quickly grown to become one of WWE's most beloved personalities as the former NFL Punter has garnered a lot of praise for his unique brand of commentary.

Kenny Bolin, however, opened up about his issues with McAfee's work on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleMania Preview show.

Bolin, who worked as a commentator at Ohio Valley Wrestling, said that Pat McAfee drew too much attention to himself instead of the talent performing inside the ring.

The legendary wrestling manager recalled how announcing was done back in his day. However, irrespective of the evolution of the business, he felt that McAfee often went overboard with his reactions on SmackDown.

"I've got no use for McAfee, and it extends long beyond him standing up and dancing on the desk! No, he's not (the best commentator). He takes away too much attention from the boys," explained Kenny Bolin. "He's always trying to focus the attention on himself, always me, me, me, me! If we'd tried that crap at OVW, with me and Dean Hill, if I had ever, even when the days that I could, stand up and dance on the desk during one of the stars being in the ring, they would have lost their freaking minds. I know you go, 'Oh, it's a new product, something new.' It's too much attention on the announcer. He's the freaking announcer!" [30:49 - 31:32]

Pat McAfee will face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38

McAfee is busy preparing for only his third professional wrestling match ever, and WWE has also attempted to add more layers to the on-screen narrative between him and Austin Theory.

The storyline has received its fair share of television time in recent weeks as Theory attacked the color commentator on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Theory and McAfee will both be having their first singles matches respectively at WrestleMania, but who do you back to come out victorious? Let us know your prediction in the comments section below, and also if you agree with Kenny Bolin's comments on Pat McAfee's commentary.

If you use the quote from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Lennard Surrao