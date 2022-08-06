"It's not forgotten" - Triple H could be sending Vince McMahon a message for not respecting his WWE work (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell feels that Triple H's decision to get back released WWE superstars is a direct message to Vince McMahon.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were among the many former NXT talents ousted under Vince McMahon's regime on the main roster. Mantell explained that Triple H would have been angry over how WWE handled NXT and its graduates over the past few years.

Now that Vince McMahon is no longer in the picture, Triple H will want to prove to the former boss that his vision for NXT wasn't flawed. Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say about the possible creative friction between Triple H and Vince McMahon on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest episode of Smack Talk:

"Okay, so don't you know that Triple H, after Vince had done that to his guys, he could have taken that as a personal shot and got all pissed off. Now, he is going to say; you did it to me; now I'm going to undo it and show the whole world what this guy has got," said Dutch Mantell. "And it's going to be a project of Triple H, and we'll see how it goes." [9:10 - 9:36]

Karrion Kross lost all his momentum when McMahon put a bizarre mask on him and altered his entire on-screen presentation. Triple H has rightly reverted Kross to his NXT persona, and most fans believe that's how he should have remained during his earlier run as well.

Dutch Mantell stated that Vince McMahon undoing all of Triple H's good work would be a huge motivation factor for The Game to do his best to be successful as WWE's Head of Creative. Mantell felt Triple H would not have forgotten about the recent setbacks in NXT, as he added below:

"Got to go a hell of a lot better than Vince had planned for him, which was nothing. I don't know why he would take all that hard work and dump it out like garbage. And if you're Triple H, you're thinking; it's almost a signal to the person who designed that, then they don't have any respect for your work, and it's not forgotten. I think Triple H is going to show him the right way to do things. And he knows how to do them, he can." [9:37 - 10:10]

The future looks bright in the Triple H-led WWE

Ever since taking over from his father-in-law, Triple H has already managed to get many familiar faces back into the company. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky (FKA Io Shirai) debuted their new faction at SummerSlam and gave the women's division a new lease of life.

The return of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, and the former's inclusion in the world title picture, has helped freshen up the company's most crucial storyline revolving around Roman Reigns.

Adding a further breath of fresh air, reports suggest that WWE superstars can now use certain previously banned words and terms.

Triple H is spearheading a much-needed transformation of WWE's product while also ensuring an improvement in the backstage atmosphere within the promotion.

