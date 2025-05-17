Veteran goes off on WWE for their presentation of Jeff Cobb (JC Mateo): "This is the presentation of a star?"(Exclusive)

Jeff Cobb (now known as JC Mateo) made his WWE in-ring debut last night on SmackDown as he defeated LA Knight in a singles match. While the star has had a solid start to his career with the global juggernaut, wrestling veteran Vince Russo has not been impressed with his presentation so far.

Mateo made his WWE debut at Backlash, where he helped Jacob Fatu retain the United States Championship against Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest. He also aligned with Solo Sikoa at the event, becoming the newest member of his faction. The powerhouse was in action on SmackDown, where he defeated Knight in his first match in the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo went off on WWE for their presentation of Jeff Cobb, noting that he looks like just another star on the roster.

"Here’s the thing. Again, bro, these are supposed to be stars. They are on television, they are supposed to be stars. So, this is the first time, if you did not watch Backlash, this is the first time you’re seeing JC Mateo. So, he’s got a regular guy's name, and he’s dressed in Black. This is the presentation of a star? This is the first impression this guy is getting on television and he’s dressed in black and has every man’s name. What?" [42:47 onwards]

Jeff Cobb underwent a name change upon his in-ring debut in the global juggernaut. The former NJPW star will now be known as JC Mateo.

