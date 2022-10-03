Veteran lists the problem with WWE star's current run; believes he can be a viable opponent for Roman Reigns down the line (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes WWE should turn Braun Strowman heel before the eventual showdown with Roman Reigns down the line.

While Strowman mainly flourished as a monster heel character during his last WWE stint, he has been presented as a tweener in his second run so far. He is currently embroiled in a feud with Alpha Academy and recently defeated Otis in his first match back.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stressed that The Monster Among Men will flourish more as a heel. The former WWE manager added that Braun could be a potential opponent for Roman Reigns when The Tribal Chief turns babyface.

"Big guys have often found out that they're just big and they beat people up, like Bray Wyatt. They don't really get reactions from people. Yeah, he should have won [against Otis], but you have to put in with somebody that the people [like]. I think, Braun, he's more of a heel than he is a babyface."

He added:

"See, they have a shortage of heels anyway. I think you should make him a heel. When you turn Roman, he's going to need those big monster heels. He's going to need the Braun Strowman. He's going to need, say Bray Wyatt if he can be, he's going to need those Gunthers. He's going to need guys like that or Karrion Kross. That's what he's going to need." [0:57 - 1:48]

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have been fierce rivals in WWE

Roman Reigns is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from Braun Strowman. The duo have locked horns on multiple occasions and share a fierce rivalry that has spanned several years.

Roman kickstarted his current Universal Title reign by pinning Braun in a triple threat match at Payback 2020. The Tribal Chief has been unstoppable ever since and recently surpassed 700 days as Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

Success in every single measure and in every category.

This is what the Top of the Mountain looks like so Acknowledge and appreciate it. WWE @WWE years as CHAMPION? Believe that!



Congratulations to the Tribal Chief



wwe.com/article/roman-… years as CHAMPION? Believe that!Congratulations to the Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns on the incredible accomplishment. 2️⃣ years as CHAMPION? Believe that!Congratulations to the Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns on the incredible accomplishment.wwe.com/article/roman-… A run like never before.Success in every single measure and in every category.This is what the Top of the Mountain looks like so Acknowledge and appreciate it. twitter.com/WWE/status/156… A run like never before. Success in every single measure and in every category. This is what the Top of the Mountain looks like so Acknowledge and appreciate it. twitter.com/WWE/status/156…

Braun, meanwhile, was released from his contract in June 2021. After wrestling on the independent circuit for a while, the Black Sheep returned to the Stamford-based promotion last month.

The duo last collided in 2020 on SmackDown, where Reigns defended the Universal Championship by making Braun pass out to his submission maneuver.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

Poll : 0 votes