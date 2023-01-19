Veteran manager says Vince McMahon "needed some rest" before returning to WWE (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently spoke about how Vince McMahon stepping away from WWE last year was a much-needed time off from work for him.

Though the 77-year-old is firmly back in WWE now, nobody expected this to happen until a few days ago. After all, McMahon's exit from the company in June last year came in the wake of serious "hush money" allegations. To the surprise of none, Vince McMahon's controversial return divided fans on social media.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long said McMahon being away from WWE was a good thing. Long felt taking time off from his responsibilities allowed Vince McMahon to get some rest. He also recalled how the 77-year-old once told him he hated sleep.

The former SmackDown GM added that now that McMahon had gotten ample rest, he was ready to get back into the thick of things in WWE.

"Well, in my opinion, I think this was good for him. I think he needed some rest. He was a workhorse. 24/7, all that he did was wrestling. So I think him getting away and getting some rest cause he hates sleep. He once told me that sleep was his enemy. So maybe him taking a break and getting away, maybe got a chance to rest, get some sleep, and get his thoughts backs together because, I mean, we all need that rest. That rest is really important. Now he got his thoughts together and he's ready to kick it back in gear," said Teddy Long. (6:10 - 6:53)

Listen to the full podcast below:

Teddy Long says he's happy to see Vince McMahon back in WWE

Furthermore, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that he was pleased to see McMahon back in power after taking time off. Teddy Long mentioned how even he felt like a changed man after leaving WWE and getting some rest. The 75-year-added that Vince McMahon had now returned to prove all his detractors wrong.

"I mean, there's nothing we could do about that. If he's able to do that, then I'm all for it. I'm glad to see him back in power. My decision was never for him to step away, anyway. But like I said, when I left, I got home and finally got some rest, got my thoughts together, I felt like a different person. So like Bill said, he probably didn't get any rest, but I hope he did. But now Vince has something to prove, and he's going to let everybody he's more powerful than ever," added Long. (7:30 - 8:02)

Though McMahon's current role doesn't involve him handling creative duties, it remains to be seen how things will evolve in the coming weeks and months.

