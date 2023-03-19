Veteran praises Triple H's booking of former WWE Universal Champion on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Triple H has been the WWE head-booker for a long time now. The Game was responsible for booking NXT in the past but took over the main roster in 2022. Recently, Dutch Mantell praised Hunter's booking of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' storyline.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could not fix their differences in the opening segment of WWE SmackDown this week. Cody Rhodes tried to help, but it didn't make a difference. However, in the main event segment, they hugged it out after the former WWE Universal Champion saved Zayn from the Usos.

Speaking on Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praised the segment and how the story has been told in recent weeks.

"They have managed this well, they have told a great, great story. I think we won’t see Roman [Reigns] till next week, I think we’ll see him then. I thought there might be a possibility that we see him tonight to put all the players, all the starting teams on the same field together. It was a bit early for that, but that was an old school show. I said this is what they’ll probably do because that’s what we did 30 years ago. Everybody understood it and I’m watching those fans and they’re into this, they’re into this angle, really into it," said Mantell. [From 20:43 onwards]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell praised the story further

The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens' storyline have received plenty of praise from fans and critics.

Dutch Mantell continued to praise the storyline as well as the wrestlers, calling it good professional wrestling and a great story.

"It’s like, we know what’s going to happen, they know what’s going to happen, they’re still waiting for it to happen. And when it happens, we saw it tonight when they did the hug, the place went crazy. But that’s professional wrestling and that’s good professional wrestling. They didn’t rush anything, they’ve had patience with it, they’ve told a great story with this. It’s been a brilliant performance by everybody," the veteran added. [From 21:33 to 22:26]

Following SmackDown, it appears that Triple H will have the Usos defend the tag titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a blockbuster clash.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Poll : 0 votes