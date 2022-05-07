"The master of psychological moves" – Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer predicts the outcome of Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly the biggest match on the WrestleMania Backlash 2022 card. For one, it's the only contest with a title on the line. It's also the only match with a stipulation: an I Quit match.

The outcome is undoubtedly impossible to predict. How can you root against Ronda Rousey, perhaps the biggest mainstream name on the roster? Remember that Flair did indeed defeat Rousey at WrestleMania 38 last month.

So to settle this conundrum, we spoke to Hall of Fame journalist and Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter. According to the greatest pro wrestling journalist in history, who will walk away with the W this weekend?

Unsurprisingly, Apter chose the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion over the UFC Hall of Famer:

"Charlotte is a master of psychological moves to throw her opponent off their game – no matter how well they have trained to wrestle her. Ronda is focused on her own combat skills. To me, Charlotte will find a way to cheat herself to victory."

Only time will tell whether Apter's prediction comes true or not.

"How could Charlotte Flair lose the match against Ronda Rousey?" – Bill Apter suggests an interesting scenario

Yes, both Champion and Challenger have inflicted punishment upon poor Drew Gulak. Apter believes that he could be the X-Factor that costs Flair the match:

"Somehow Drew Gulak will make his presence known -- in a major physical way -- and cost Charlotte this match," added Bill Apter.

All ingredients are in place for a match that should be the weekend's main course. Do let us know your pick in the comments below!

