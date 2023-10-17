Veteran reveals a game-changing stipulation that WWE should have added to Gunther's title match on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE RAW season premiere showcased multiple exciting matches, including a memorable title bout featuring Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Imperium leader put his gold on the line against Bronson Reed in an epic title match. The well-balanced encounter saw both superstars taking turns dominating the match, but ultimately, the champion prevailed.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo praised both superstars and hailed them for their performance in the bout on the latest edition of Legion of RAW. However, he noted that a stipulation could have stretched this feud further.

Vince Russo suggested that adding a time limit to their title match would have allowed the creative team to script an extended rivalry between Bronso Reed and Gunther on the red brand. He said:

"I am glad there are guys like this on the show. This is wrestling. Guys this size, this is wrestling. And, like I said, why they didn't go to the time limit? You could easily continue this. You know how they work; Bronson Reed lost, so maybe he will get a match. But this, they could have definitely stretched this out a little bit, bro."

You can watch the full video below:

Gunther gives an ultimatum to Imperium member on WWE RAW

This week, Imperium's Ludwing Kaiser defeated Johnny Gargano in a singles match on WWE RAW. While Gunther was impressed with Kaiser, he wasn't too happy with Giovanni Vinci. He questioned Vinci's credibility and warned him against getting Gargano to walk out on his feet after their match next week.

This segment also marked the first time Giovanni Vinci said anything on the main roster. The creative team has been teasing tension between the Imperium and recently shared a singles video package for Kaiser. It will be interesting to see if the group's potential break-up would impact Gunther's historic tile reign on RAW.