Veteran reveals he popped for Brock Lesnar breaking a huge rule on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar cut a hilarious promo on this week's episode of RAW, during which he seemingly broke the rule.

The Beast talked about how he couldn't stop thinking about Bobby Lashley after The All Mighty eliminated him at Royal Rumble. He even drew examples of how Lashley stayed in his head while doing different things throughout his day.

At one point, Lesnar said that once he crawls into bed with his wife, Lashley gets in his head after four or five hours. Brock is married to retired superstar Sable, who is not mentioned on WWE television, considering the history between her and the company.

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo said he popped for Brock Lesnar during the segment after he mentioned his wife. Russo explained that The Beast wouldn't normally do this, which explains the reaction to the promo from the WWE Universe. However, the former writer also stated that he doesn't know how Lesnar moved on to his current character after being The Beast for so long.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Brock Lesnar: “I crawl into bed at night with my wife, and about 4 or 5 hours later, all I can think about is Bobby Lashley.”🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Brock Lesnar: “I crawl into bed at night with my wife, and about 4 or 5 hours later, all I can think about is Bobby Lashley.”😭😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HVkkOXrgAy

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE RAW Review, Vince Russo said:

"I only popped a little bit, and I will tell you why I popped. It's because I don't recall him ever doing this. He brought up Sable. That popped me a little bit because he got a reaction because I don't remember him ever bringing up his wife. Everybody knows that he is married to Sable, but that got a little bit of pop. When we think about how we went from The Beast to now he has got the grass-chewing, I don't know how we went from point A to point B." [29:30 - 30:09]

Bobby Lashley refuses Brock Lesnar's contract on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar confirmed on this week's RAW that he has a multi-million contract for a match against Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber 2023. However, the All Mighty was prepared to take control of this rivalry.

Lashley refused to sign the contract and declared things would only move forward with his approval. He further stated that he wouldn't sign the document without running it by his manager and his lawyer before mocking Lesnar.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime #WWERaw Bobby Lashley really disrespected Brock Lesnar by finger booping him on the nose Bobby Lashley really disrespected Brock Lesnar by finger booping him on the nose 😂 ☝️ #WWERaw https://t.co/dAOFpnrekr

This led to The Beast punishing the All Mighty with two F5s, but the latter still seemed to be in command. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are set to meet for their contract signing next week on RAW. It will be exciting to see if Lashley will have another surprise up his sleeve on the red brand's final show before Elimination Chamber.

