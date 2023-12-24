Veteran reveals surprising origins of Stone Cold Steve Austin's name in WWE (Exclusive)

WWE legend Steve Austin's 'Stone Cold' moniker came into existence in an unconventional way, according to Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter.

Steve Austin is one of the most recognizable names in pro wrestling history. The legend's in-ring tenure in the business was nothing short of exceptional, as he captured multiple titles and feuded with top names like The Rock and Triple H. While he retired from in-ring competition in 2003, he returned to the squared circle at WrestleMania 38, where he took on Kevin Owens.

On Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter recalled how Steve Austin got the 'Stone Cold' nickname. According to the legendary journalist, Steve's wife at the time, Jeanie Clarke, was responsible for the iconic moniker.

"He was sitting at breakfast one morning, he and his wife Jeanie at the time were trying to come up with a name on his sign to go on to WWE, and his coffee, he had taken his cup, and he said, 'Damn, this coffee is stone cold.' And she looked at him and said, 'Ooh, Stone Cold.' And that's how it happened." [6:19 onwards]

WWE legend recently admitted to being intimidated by Stone Cold Steve Austin

Steve Austin was a locker room leader during his time in the Stamford-based promotion. Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently reflected on his interactions with The Texas Rattlesnake.

On the 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD admitted that things were not exactly smooth between him and Steve Austin when they were booked to work together:

"He [Steve Austin] was intimidating around the clock; he was an authoritative figure, and I did feel certain ways because of that," he said.

Van Dam, however, added that he always liked the multi-time WWE Champion:

"I've always liked Steve, but back then working with him in WWE, with me getting a big push, it wasn't something that I was real comfortable [with] and it wasn't like he was just like a dude that I work with," he mentioned.

While Stone Cold Steve Austin hasn't competed inside the ring since last year, fans are eager to see him return for another match.

