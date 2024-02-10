Veteran reveals what WWE must do with a rumored twist in Dakota Kai and Bayley's relationship (Exclusive)

The Damage CTRL saga moved along on SmackDown as Dakota Kai came to Bayley's defense against the Japanese stars of the faction led by IYO Sky. While everyone expects Dakota Kai also to turn on Bayley, Dutch Mantell said WWE must take their time before booking the alleged twist.

Bayley cemented her babyface turn when she won the women's Royal Rumble and picked Iyo Sky as her WrestleMania opponent.

The issues between Bayley and the Japanese members of Damage CTRL had slowly been getting worse heading into the Rumble, and as things stand, the faction's original leader does not have many supporters.

For now, Dakota Kai is still by Bayley's side, but most fans and pundits expect Kai to eventually betray the former women's champion.

Dutch Mantell reacted to the women's segment on Smack Talk and felt that the moment Kai potentially turns on Bayley must be stretched out for maximum effect.

"People expect Dakota Kai to turn on Baykey, correct? But the longer they stretch that out, the more effective it's going to be. Do you think?"

The storyline has had its ups and downs, but WWE has succeeded in building a compelling narrative around Damage CTRL before WrestleMania 40.

Dutch Mantell believed the story had progressed to the point that multiple logical outcomes existed, one of which was a Dakota Kai heel turn.

Dutch added:

"This story kind of writes itself because it has been laid out, right? I guarantee you the creative team didn't have all this in motion when they started booking. They just kind of came together and said what can we do now and that's how most of the things come together."

Bayley will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, it will be interesting to see whether she will still have Dakota's support when the mega show comes around.

