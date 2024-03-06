Veteran says he had a "bad attitude" after leaving WWE (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar apparently did not make it big on his own after leaving the company, owing to his less than desirable attitude.

The superstar in question is Mario Mancini, who performed in the Stamford-based promotion from 1984 to 1992. While he was an enhancement talent, Mancini was determined to be the absolute best at his craft. This led to him honing his skills to the point where he became the debut opponent for some of the greatest pro-wrestlers of all time, including The Undertaker.

After leaving WWE in 1992, Mancini had enough talent to make it big in the independent scene. However, he admitted on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted that his bad attitude was the reason for him not being able to rise to the top outside of WWE.

"I had a bad attitude. My attitude was this. My first love in life as far as sports go was baseball. I wanted to be a major league baseball player, pro-wrestling was number two. I was a little too slow to be a major league baseball player. I had a great bat, better than a lot, but my glove was mediocre. So, I always had that baseball mentality. So when I got out of the WWF, and you know. I felt like I was getting dropped down to the minors." [14:45 onwards]

Mario Mancini is currently retired, and is unlikely to return to the ring for another match. He had his last match in 2021.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

