Veteran says he was tipped by WWE legend about a new Bloodline member (Exclusive)

WWE legend Haku had apparently hinted at a new Bloodline member joining before it happened, said veteran journalist Bill Apter.

At WWE Backlash, Tanga Loa made a surprise appearance to help Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in their fight against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. While this was certainly unexpected, Bill Apter explained that he was not taken aback because he was already tipped off about the new Bloodline member.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter explained that Tama and Tanga's father Haku had tipped him off beforehand and that he thought it was a great idea.

"No, not at all, Haku had told me a few weeks ago, WrestleMania area at the hotel, that look out his boys might be coming soon. And if you really think about this, it's a great choice because Haku is a real shooter. Right Teddy? He is like one of the most amazingly tough human beings and very sweet, that I have ever met. And his sons were schooled by him, and for years in Japan. So their style of wrestling is that whole like Bullet Club, real tough, kick-a** style, and they are absolutely perfect to join The Bloodline. And I understand, there is more coming," said Apter. [4:34 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed the new Bloodline developments

With the reformed Bloodline running rampant through the roster, Teddy Long thinks the path forward is clear.

According to the Hall of Famer, WWE needs to push some prominent babyfaces to go up against The Bloodline. Teddy also thinks that the time is ripe to take the story to the next level, which would result in more profit for the business.

"Now, you need to get your top babyfaces ready. You know what I mean? So you can, you know, start going after these guys. You know what I mean? Make things interesting and start selling tickets. Put the right guys in there man," said Long. [5:41 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for The Bloodline in WWE.

