Veteran says Vince McMahon may be waiting for a massive WWE development to make his move (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon could possibly be bidding his time for WWE to move to Netflix, following which he would launch a new product, according to Bill Apter.

With several allegations against Vince McMahon over the last few months, it is no surprise that the former Chairman has been away from the public eye. However, he could be planning a big move, considering reports of him putting all his TKO stocks up for sale.

According to Bill Apter, Vince McMahon may plan on working with the USA network and launching a new wrestling product. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist stated:

"Vince McMahon might approach USA (network) with a product of his own. That I could see. Once WWE goes to Netflix, Vince romances USA, says, 'I have got a, (mimics Vince McMahon's voice) all these years I have made sure you people got great ratings. You got a great product. Bring me back in.'" [4:33 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer believes Vince McMahon will choose a different path

While Bill Apter questioned whether Vince could acquire a TV slot for a potential wrestling product, Teddy Long does not think it would pose a problem.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the Hall of Famer explained that lacking a TV spot would not be an issue if he joined Tony Khan.

He stated:

"They already got TV. They have got TV through Tony Khan. TBS... But that's what I am saying to you. You are right; they could go back to USA, but I am saying they already got TV." [5:04 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what McMahon will do next.

