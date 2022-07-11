"Vince is up there just throwing dirt down" – WWE Legend says Maximum Male Models have already been buried (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes WWE has already dug a hole for Max Dupri's Maximum Male Models. The veteran spoke at length about his issues regarding the faction's presentation on this week's Smack Talk.

Dupri unveiled the 2022 Tennis Collection on SmackDown, and his two clients, Mace & Mansoor, posed for the cameras, having bought into their new characters.

Mantell was highly critical of the storyline and felt that the company had already given up on Dupri's faction. The former WWE manager added that the younger audience wouldn't understand the group and its intentions:

"I think it's gone anyway. I think they've already dug the hole, and I think Vince is up there just throwing dirt down on," said Dutch Mantell. "They are down there digging the hole, and he's throwing dirt back down on top of them. It's an angle in reverse, really, if it is an angle. I don't know what it is. I was just telling Sid before you abruptly busted. A lot of kids in the crowd; I don't think the kids get it. Hell, I don't get it. Do you get it?" (2:50 to 3:28)

Dutch Mantell says Maximum Male Models isn't getting the right kind of heel heat in WWE

With Max Dupri as the mouthpiece, WWE is positioning Maximum Male Models amongst the heel factions on the roster.

Dutch Mantell said while the group would've gotten heat during the territorial days, it would've been the "get away from me heat," which isn't ideal for the talent involved.

Mantell felt that Mace, Mansoor, and Dupri didn't have chemistry together and was least convinced by WWE's creative direction for the superstars:

"If we had done this back in the territory days, they would've booed those guys. They are heels, alright; people would've booed them out. But it's that "get away from me heat," it's not heat like you want to see them get beat up. You just want to see heat where they just leave," continued the former manager. "You want people to turn off their TV. And they don't even look like they would be a good team together. Do they?" (5:55 to 6:40)

WWE recently introduced several new angles, and Max Dupri's Maximum Male Models have received varied reactions from fans. With more members expected to be added soon, it'll be interesting to see if the stable tastes long-term success.

While using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

