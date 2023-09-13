Veteran says WWE's main roster stars are "stealing" titles away from NXT performers; comments on Becky Lynch's win (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Becky Lynch winning the NXT Women's Championship and added that WWE's main roster stars were stealing titles from those on the developmental brand.

The Man took on Tiffany Stratton in the main event of this week's NXT. The back-and-forth bout left the fans on their feet. Though she put up a spirited effort, Stratton ultimately failed to retain her title, with Becky Lynch emerging victorious.

The RAW Superstar became the latest main roster star, after North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, to win a title on NXT. On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter discussed Lynch and Dominik holding gold on the developmental brand.

The veteran journalist feels there was an "influx" of main roster stars coming down to NXT, and taking away the titles from up-and-coming stars on the brand.

"The Man" Becky Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Title tonight. So now we have Dominik Mysterio, he went there and got the North American Title, and Becky's got this. It seems like there's a whole influx of people coming from the main roster are stealing these titles away," said Bill Apter. [1:58- 2:18]

Bill Apter thinks main roster stars like Becky Lynch were helping NXT grow its ratings

Elsewhere in the video, Bill Apter also spoke about how the likes of Becky Lynch and other main roster performers have helped boost NXT's ratings. Furthermore, Apter explained, apart from making the show more star-studded, the youngsters on the brand were also being benefited by working with experienced talents.

"I think they have noticed that since they have been bringing people from the main roster, more people are excited to watch NXT, and their ratings have been very, very good. So it's improving the product there, and I also think that the main roster stars coming down to NXT are giving the wrestlers more of a wonderful feeling like that, 'Look at this, we have main stars coming here and helping work with us.' I think that's a great idea, I really do," said Bill Apter. [3:28 - 4:04]

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Becky Lynch, and whether she becomes a regular member of the NXT roster for the time being.

