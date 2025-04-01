Veteran speaks on potentially serious issue Bianca Belair may have faced on WWE's tour of Europe

Bianca Belair was a prominent face on RAW during WWE's recently concluded tour of Europe. Despite being a babyface, The EST was treated to negative reactions by fans in the arenas.

Ad

Bianca is currently embroiled in a feud with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. She was the special guest referee during the Women's World Championship match between Mami and the Genius of the Sky on WWE RAW. The match, however, ended in a Double disqualification after both women raised their hands on Belair.

While Bianca Belair is a babyface heading into WrestleMania 41, she was not much liked by the European crowd. Many insinuated that it was a racism issue. However, Vince Russo noted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that he does not want to believe that insinuation.

Ad

Trending

"I have heard that insinuation. I don’t wanna…I don’t know, I would like not to believe that." [From 1:10:04 onwards]

Ad

Bianca Belair earned the Women's World Championship opportunity at Elimination Chamber, where she won the women's Chamber match. However, Rhea Ripley has continued to insert herself in the title picture despite losing the gold to IYO SKY a few weeks back.

Mami was furious after failing to recapture the title on RAW and took out her frustrations on Sky and Belair. She even delivered a Riptide from the turnbuckle to the EST of WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback