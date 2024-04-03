Veteran suggests sadistic move by The Rock against Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL (Exclusive)

The Rock and Cody Rhodes' storyline has heated up to an unprecedented degree ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL. Veteran Bill Apter recently pitched a wild idea for them to make it even more brutal.

The Great One has shown no hesitation in bringing up The American Nightmare's mother regarding demolishing the latter in words and actions. According to Bill Apter, this can also be capitalized on during their entrances at WrestleMania XL, should Cody's mother be willing to take on a small part in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted this week, Apter pitched the idea to have Mama Rhodes shown as gagged and tied on Titantron as The Rock made his entrance at WWE WrestleMania. This would ensure a massive reaction from the audience and provide an adrenaline boost to the storyline itself. Bill Apter explained:

"I am sick, thinking of storylines. What if, as Cody's coming out, they show on the Tron The Rock tying her [Cody's mother] to a chair with a gag thing... Not funny, that would be terrifying." [13:47 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

It remains to be seen if Apter's idea will coincidentally be used at the Showcase of the Immortals.

