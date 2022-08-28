Veteran superstar allegedly disagreed with WWE's decision to let Brock Lesnar end the streak

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg admitted that he disagreed with Brock Lesnar going over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30.

The tag team legend was also on the Mania card that year as the New Age Outlaws and Kane lost to The Shield in a short match.

Road Dogg had already completed his in-ring assignment and was back in his hotel when Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker took center stage at the Superdome in New Orleans. The veteran was not a full-time creative team member at the time and was unaware of the shocking booking decision heading into the match.

Here's what the veteran star had to say on the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast:

"I disagreed, but you know, again. It's creative decisions that neither; ah, I don't want to say they don't matter, but they don't," said Road Dogg. "I remember being in my hotel." [1:04:34 - 1:04:49]

Road Dogg was spending some precious relaxation time in his hotel when he received a text from his wife, who was still at the arena during Brock Lesnar's monumental victory.

Unfortunately, the former D-Generation-X member was having difficulties streaming the match on his iPad and could not witness Lesnar breaking the iconic streak. James initially refused to believe his wife's message and was under the impression that WWE might restart the match.

The swerve never happened, and Road Dogg gradually came out of his denial mode, as he recalled below:

"I went back and spent some time by myself ordering room service and relaxing. My wife texted me and said, Undertaker just lost. I thought she was lying to me because I couldn't get it up on my IPad. I was trying to watch it in my room, and I couldn't get it up. She said, 'He just lost.' Nope, no, he didn't! They are going to do something again. They are going to start the match over. They are going to do something! I was in denial. I wasn't in the know of that, and so, wow! What a moment." [1:04:50 - 1:05:29]

Road Dogg says The Undertaker's WWE WrestleMania streak should have never been broken

In hindsight, many fans and pundits still can't justify WWE's call to have Lesnar conquer the streak.

Road Dogg didn't see the benefits of the controversial creative direction and stated that every fan that night had the same reaction as the famous "Shocked Undertaker Guy."

The 6-time WWE Tag Team Champion looked back at WrestleMania 30 with regret as he would have loved to see The Undertaker retire with a spotless WrestleMania record.

"And I'll never forget that guy's face," the senior WWE VP continued. "The fan with the glasses, like, 'Oh my god, what?' That's how we all felt. And looking back on it now, I think we all kind of still feel that way. Yeah, you hitched your wagon to Brock but at what expense? At what cost? Like I said, it didn't really matter, but I would have loved for him to go on clean and not ever lose a WrestleMania match. That would have been really cool." [1:05:30 - 1:06:00]

Did WWE make a mistake by ending the streak or choose the wrong superstar to do the honors? Sound off in the comments section below.

