Veteran superstar announced for major non-WWE match during WrestleMania 41 Week

WWE has continued to change the industry in ways never thought possible under Triple H's creative reign. One of the highlights of the Endeavor Era has been the company working with other wrestling promotions from around the world. Now another big "forbidden door" announcement has riled up the WWE Universe ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Game Changer Wrestling is a top indie promotion that World Wrestling Entertainment has worked with in recent years. GCW hosts The Collective events annually during WrestleMania Weekend. Josh Barnett's Bloodsport is a key event of the week, and Shayna Baszler became the first WWE talent at Barnett's brutal spectacular in 2024. The RAW heel currently has a Bloodsport record of 2-0, and she will get the chance to go 3-0 later this month. The MMA Horsewoman was previously announced for Bloodsport XIII, along with WWE's Karrion Kross, Natalya, Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, Karmen Petrovic, and Pete Dunne.

The Queen of Spades will face Konami at Bloodsport XIII, as announced tonight by Barnett. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion shared a video of Baszler responding to the five-time Stardom champion and her comments on how Baszler would be a dream opponent.

“Konami, you and I both come from the MMA world. In fact, we both trained with Megumi Fujii, arguably the greatest female fighter of all time,” Baszler said. “The difference between you and I is, although Bloodsport is in your DNA, I was born from Bloodsport. You said in a recent interview that I was a dream match of yours. The reality is: this match will be a nightmare," Shayna Baszler said in the video below.

Bloodsport XIII will take place on Thursday, April 17, inside the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The event is hosted by GCW as part of The Collective, and will stream live on TrillerTV at 11 pm ET

WWE Superstars set for Bloodsport XIII lineup

Several WWE Superstars and other familiar faces from top promotions have been booked for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII on April 17. Below is the updated lineup for the event:

Shayna Baszler vs. Konami Karrion Kross vs. JR Kratos Natalya vs. Miyu Yamashita Pete Dunne vs. Timothy Thatcher Charlie Dempsey vs. Shinya Aoki Karmen Petrovic vs. Maika Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jonathan Gresham Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade

NXT's Tavion Heights is expected to face NJPW's Royce Issacs at Bloodsport. The match was set-up via angle earlier this week, but not officially announced as of now.

