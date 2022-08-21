Veteran thinks WWE has two possible replacements for Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has defeated almost every top WWE Superstar on the roster since 2020. However, he is yet to cross paths with two possible Undisputed WWE Universal Championship contenders in official matches.

Karrion Kross recently emerged as a legitimate world title challenger after attacking Drew McIntyre on his return to WWE. Another promising star, Theory, is guaranteed a future world title opportunity following his Money in the Bank contract win last month.

Vince Russo was WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s when RAW regularly drew its highest viewing figures. Speaking on Sportskeeda’s “Writing With Russo” show, he gave his opinion on Kross and Theory’s chances of replacing Reigns as WWE’s top guy.

“If done the right way [Kross could replace Reigns],” Russo said. “If done the right way, Austin Theory could replace [Reigns]. Everything goes back to reality, and they’re so out of touch with reality… Kross makes his reappearance as a surprise, but yet Scarlett comes out to the stage in a cloud of smoke. Well, where’s that coming from? Who’s cuing the smoke?” [4:48-5:33]

In the video above, Russo also pitches an interesting storyline idea involving Reigns, Triple H, and a heated in-ring confrontation.

What’s next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

The next premium live event, Clash at the Castle, will take place in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3. The show is set to be the first major WWE spectacle in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event against Drew McIntyre. The long-term rivals have previously met four times in televised singles matches, with The Tribal Chief winning every time.

Karrion Kross and Theory are not currently scheduled to compete in matches at Clash at the Castle.

Who do you think is most likely to dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

