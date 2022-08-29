Veteran on Triple H possibly abolishing an unpopular Vince McMahon rule in WWE (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes Vince McMahon’s rule about new WWE writers should change following Triple H’s appointment as the head of creative.

Mantell has previously explained how McMahon did not want WWE to hire writers with wrestling knowledge. Instead, he preferred to bring in storytellers with backgrounds in different forms of entertainment, such as comedy and television.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Smack Talk” show, the legendary wrestling booker said WWE’s creative approach in recent years has not made sense:

“This is another thing I’d work on in WWE, is my creative team.” Mantell continued, “I think [under Triple H's leadership] you’re gonna see more wrestlers on the creative team than writers. Because if you’ve got a football team, you’ve got your coaches, you’re gonna have a guy who just writes a column on football or are you gonna have a former player there that’s persevered through it, played it? Why would you have a writer there?” [4:42-5:23]

Mantell, known as Zeb Colter in WWE, added that McMahon went “too far” with his introduction of writers from outside the wrestling business:

“I understand there’s a big difference between football and wrestling, but even when I was there [WWE] wrestlers were almost forbidden from being on the creative team because Vince didn’t want them. I think he was trying to get away from the old school idea of pro wrestling and try to take it in a new direction. Well, he took it in a new direction, but it’s gone way too far.” [5:23-5:50]

Dutch Mantell explains how Triple H could succeed where Vince McMahon failed

It remains unclear if Triple H plans to make significant changes to the RAW and SmackDown creative teams.

Dutch Mantell thinks the NXT founder would benefit from working with wrestlers who are interested in directing, producing, and writing:

“If you make a good movie, you don’t gotta have stars, you just gotta have a good story, and you forget the stars because the story carries the movie… I would put wrestlers, not all of them, a lot of wrestlers, they don’t wanna write, but they know how to do it [wrestle]. They don’t know how to write it down [but] they may know how to direct it and produce it.” [5:57-6:32]

Triple H has already made several changes to the RAW and SmackDown rosters since he replaced McMahon. Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett are among those who have been rehired by their former NXT boss in recent weeks.

Do you think Triple H needs more wrestlers on his creative team? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

