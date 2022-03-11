"My wife put the wrong belt in the bag" - Veteran urges WWE to revive the Hardcore Title, pitches epic Mick Foley angle (Exclusive)

Mick Foley unveiled the 24/7 Championship in 2019, and despite its early success, the title has been reduced to irrelevancy in WWE.

Vince Russo has proposed an effective plan to dispose of the 24/7 Championship and facilitate the Hardcore Title's long-awaited return. The former WWE writer noted how AEW has featured a lot of blood and guts recently, and the Hardcore Title's revival could be a fitting response from Vince McMahon to Tony Khan.

Russo also explained that Mick Foley should ideally come out with the same bag he had when introducing the 24/7 belt on the RAW episode after Money in the Bank 2019. Here's what Vince Russo pitched on this week's Legion of RAW:

"This is exactly what should happen, especially since you're seeing a lot of blood and guts on AEW," said Russo. "This is exactly what should happen. They should have a 24/7 match, meaningless, out in the back, wherever. Out of nowhere, Mick Foley wins the 24/7 belt, he comes out the following week with the bag, and he says, 'You know what?' I was out here a couple of years ago, and my wife put the wrong belt in the bag. It was supposed to be this belt' and takes out the hardcore belt. That's the only way they could save this thing."

Vince Russo says the WWE 24/7 Title was a big mistake from the beginning

Vince Russo agreed with co-host Chris Featherstone and felt that Vince McMahon could not swallow his pride and pull the plug on the 24/7 Championship.

Russo bluntly stated that the WWE Chairman ignored the company's creative mistakes and that the 24/7 Title was just one of many blunders from the writing team. The outspoken personality felt that getting Mick Foley and the Hardcore Championship back was the only way forward:

"It's exactly what you said, Chris," Russo continued. "Bro, Vince is the kind of guy, like when the mistakes are made, he will just, he will not say it, bro. This was a huge mistake from the beginning. This has never gotten over. You had R-Truth, and then you had Reggie, and now you've got Dana Brooke. Nobody cares about this thing. That is the only way you can fix it; for Mick to say, 'My wife put the wrong belt in the bag, it was supposed to be this.' That's the only way you can save this thing."

Do you like the sound of Vince Russo's idea? Should WWE replace the 24/7 Title, which is currently held by Dana Brooke, with the defunct Hardcore Championship? Sound off in the comments section.

