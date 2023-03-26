Veteran wants WWE to bring back more "dangerous stuff" (Exclusive)

Mike Chioda recently stated that WWE should attempt to bring more "dangerous stuff" to its programming and embrace the Attitude Era like AEW has.

Before becoming a PG-13 programming in 2008, WWE was TV-14, during which it presented many edgy storylines, with ample usage of blood in matches. However, the global juggernaut has toned down on violence and graphic content since becoming a family-friendly show to lure a larger viewership.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mike Chioda explained that when the promotion went public, its approach changed. He explained that the company became cautious to ensure the stakeholders were happy with its content.

The veteran referee wants WWE to embrace the Attitude Era again as AEW has and bring back the usage of blood and have more "dangerous stuff" on its shows.

"I think it could have been when the company went public. When they went from WWF to WWE, they became limited to doing a lot of things. I'd like to see them bring back, somewhat like AEW brings back the Attitude with the blood and so forth, just more dangerous stuff. I mean, when the company went public, you have to listen to a lot of people, the shareholders, and you have to worried about what you're putting out there," said Mike Chioda. (2:48 - 3:18)

WWE veteran Mike Chioda on differences between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon

In the same chat, Mike Chioda, who's worked for both WWE and AEW, was quizzed about how different Tony Khan and Vince McMahon were from each other.

Chioda explained that they were not alike and added that Khan was running All Elite Wrestling very well. The veteran referee also mentioned how despite some issues like talents being unhappy, Tony Khan was doing a "phenomenal job."

"It's a completely different story. Tony Khan's a great guy; he's running the company great. Every company is going to have problems, especially with talent and so forth. There's going to be glitches. But Tony Khan is doing a phenomenal job," added Mike Chioda. (4:29 - 4:51)

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Legendary referee Mike Chioda is calling the TNT Championship match on AEW Legendary referee Mike Chioda is calling the TNT Championship match on AEW 🙌 https://t.co/urOxARzxus

Mike Chioda last appeared for AEW at Double or Nothing 2022, where he officiated the match between Samoa Joe and Adam Cole.

You can find Mike Chioda every week on Monday Mailbag on AdFreeShows.com, where he discusses a host of wrestling topics of the past and present.

