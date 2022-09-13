Veteran wonders if WWE will open up on Dominik and Rhea Ripley's relationship and "show us scenes from the bedroom" (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio ended WWE RAW on a high as he and Judgment Day stood over the beaten-down body of Edge. Vince Russo reacted to the latest RAW episode and is still not yet convinced by Dominik's inclusion in the heel faction.

The former WWE writer spoke about Dominik and Rhea Ripley's on-screen relationship, urging the company to add more layers to the narrative. Ripley has had Dominik under her control in recent weeks, and Russo felt WWE needs to define the relationship between the two.

Legion of RAW co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone even pitched the idea of Ripley possibly marrying Dominik. Russo wasn't against the plan, as a romantic angle would make the whole storyline seem more logical.

Here's what Russo explained:

"Great (if Dominik marries Rhea Ripley at the end of the storyline). Are they going to show us scenes from the bedroom and her beating the crap out of him? Because, okay, fine, you show me that, and we've got something," said Vince Russo. "You don't show me that, bro. I'm begging somebody to tell me why I'm supposed to care. That's all I want to know. Triple H, somebody tells me why I'm supposed to care about this."

Vince Russo further noted that WWE rushed the ongoing feud between Dominik and his legendary father.

Dominik turned on Rey Mysterio and Edge at Clash at the Castle and has since fully adapted his new sinister gimmick. However, Russo believes WWE could have fleshed out the angle for at least six months before pulling the trigger on certain moments.

"They sped up this storyline, so there was no substance," Russo continued. "There are no balls to it. It came out of nowhere. He throws a lariat at his old man! They never told a story between Rhea Ripley and Dominik. What they are doing, bro should have been a 3-6 month story. There is no meat and substance to the story; therefore, I do not care."

He is a child! He looks like a child: Vince Russo on WWE star Dominik Mysterio

Despite being one of the youngest superstars on the roster, Dominik has been getting regular screen time since he officially signed with WWE in 2020.

The 25-year-old superstar has accompanied his father during multiple feuds, and his heel turn has always seemed inevitable since he first showed up on TV. However, Vince Russo stated that Dominik was still not ready to be the bad guy as he just didn't have the physical appearance to pull it off.

Russo said Dominik still looks like a child and doesn't seem like a good fit for Judgment Day. The former WWE head writer added:

"So, you've got a guy. You've got Dominik Mysterio, bro; he is going to be trying to grow that beard for 14 years. He is a child! He looks like a child, bro! The only way to save this is for, somehow, somewhere for them to really have Rey Mysterio in harm's way, and this kid comes to his senses. That's the only freaking way! I'm not buying a babyface kid with a dark underground. I'm not buying it, bro."

Do you agree with Vince Russo's thoughts regarding Dominik and Judgment Day? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by UJALA