Veteran wrestling manager calls out WWE’s uncharacteristic move during Rey Fenix's debut on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Rey Fenix debuting on SmackDown this week. The ex-AEW star made his first appearance for WWE.
Fenix is the brother of WWE Superstar Penta. During his debut match on the blue brand, he faced a unique challenge in the form of Nathan Fraizer. However, the NXT Tag Team Champion was no match for Fenix as the Luchador planted him with a Mexican Muscle Buster for his first win under the WWE banner.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell mentioned Rey Fenix is really talented in the ring. However, the veteran noted that while announcing him, WWE billed his weight at 182 lbs, which was generally light for company standards. He revealed that the promotion would jack up a star's weight back in the day and decided against it with Fenix.
"He's very good. They gave his weight 182, which is kind of light. They usually jack it up there as much as they can. I liked the first match. I didn't sit there and say, 'Finish this up, come on guys, let's go, let's go, let's go.' " [2:54 onwards]
After an impressive debut, it will be interesting to see what WWE has in mind for Rey Fenix in the coming months.
