"It's a lost cause" – Veteran wrestling manager explains why WWE should be listening to their audience

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, veteran manager Dutch Mantell explained why WWE should be listening to their audience.

The topic of conversation was brought up after the discussion that WWE should turn Becky Lynch into a full-fledged babyface.

Speaking along those lines, Dutch Mantell said WWE needs to satisfy fans by giving them what they want. Mantell noted that fans shouldn't be labeled "marks," but referred to as customers.

The former on-screen WWE manager said that if fans aren't satisfied with the product, there are chances of them not attending the shows. Mantell concluded by mentioning that WWE wouldn't want to go down that route:

"Fans aren't marks. I hate them to be called marks, they're not. They're customers and you got to satisfy your customers, otherwise, they get teed off and say, 'Screw it! I'm not going anymore, I'm not watching anymore.' No need to even go down that route because I've tried it before and the crowd is going to go against you. It's a lost cause."

Will WWE officially turn Becky Lynch a babyface?

At the moment, Becky Lynch seems to be working as both a babyface and a heel. The reigning RAW Women's Champion has been getting a lot of cheers in her ongoing feud against Charlotte Flair, courtesy of the reported real-life issues between The Man and The Queen.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE “There is no terrible way to win. There is only winning.”- Becky Lynch - September 2021 “There is no terrible way to win. There is only winning.”- Becky Lynch - September 2021 https://t.co/YlZmAX8Alx

However, Becky Lynch is also in a feud against Liv Morgan on RAW, one where she has been portraying the role of a heel. It remains to be seen if WWE will opt to turn Lynch into a full-fledged babyface, considering the WWE Universe is completely in support of the Irishwoman.

