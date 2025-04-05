Veteran WWE manager believes The Bloodline can be reinvented with popular star (not Roman Reigns)

When Roman Reigns ruled as The Bloodline's Head of the Table, their omnipresence was felt on WWE SmackDown. Nowadays, not so much.
Veteran WWE manager Jim Cornette believes Roman Reigns should no longer associate with The Bloodline. However, he adds that Jacob Fatu could move to a prominent position, which could reinvent the group.
On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, he weighed in on The Bloodline Saga's decline. He noted that Jacob Fatu could be the savior, especially if WWE pulls the trigger on his teased rivalry with Solo Sikoa.
"I don't think Roman [Reigns] should necessarily be in The Bloodline anymore," Jim Cornette said. "But I think the outlaw Bloodline could be a bigger deal with Jacob Fatu still in it," he added. [From 4:46 to 5:14]
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
Roman Reigns put his rivalry with Solo Sikoa to rest in January, ending his latest chapter in The Bloodline Saga. He has since rode solo with the "Wiseman," Paul Heyman. Unfortunately for Reigns, perhaps even that association could end soon.
CM Punk catches Roman Reigns off-guard ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41
After Roman Reigns kept boasting about giving CM Punk his first WrestleMania main event, Punk informed the Samoan that he wants Paul Heyman on his side at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas two weeks from now.
The Tribal Chief was triggered by Heyman's refusal to take his orders, a rare sight to see on WWE television. First off, the last thing he expected was for The Wiseman to turn on him. While the Hall of Famer technically did not, where Heyman's allegiance lies for The Show of Shows this year was conveyed pretty clearly.
Secondly, The Best in the World attacked Roman after the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion intimidated Paul Heyman when The Wiseman rejected his wish. CM Punk closed the show after hitting a GTS on Reigns.
Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.