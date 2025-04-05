Veteran WWE manager believes The Bloodline can be reinvented with popular star (not Roman Reigns)

When Roman Reigns ruled as The Bloodline's Head of the Table, their omnipresence was felt on WWE SmackDown. Nowadays, not so much.

Ad

Veteran WWE manager Jim Cornette believes Roman Reigns should no longer associate with The Bloodline. However, he adds that Jacob Fatu could move to a prominent position, which could reinvent the group.

On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, he weighed in on The Bloodline Saga's decline. He noted that Jacob Fatu could be the savior, especially if WWE pulls the trigger on his teased rivalry with Solo Sikoa.

"I don't think Roman [Reigns] should necessarily be in The Bloodline anymore," Jim Cornette said. "But I think the outlaw Bloodline could be a bigger deal with Jacob Fatu still in it," he added. [From 4:46 to 5:14]

Ad

Trending

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ad

Roman Reigns put his rivalry with Solo Sikoa to rest in January, ending his latest chapter in The Bloodline Saga. He has since rode solo with the "Wiseman," Paul Heyman. Unfortunately for Reigns, perhaps even that association could end soon.

CM Punk catches Roman Reigns off-guard ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

After Roman Reigns kept boasting about giving CM Punk his first WrestleMania main event, Punk informed the Samoan that he wants Paul Heyman on his side at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas two weeks from now.

Ad

The Tribal Chief was triggered by Heyman's refusal to take his orders, a rare sight to see on WWE television. First off, the last thing he expected was for The Wiseman to turn on him. While the Hall of Famer technically did not, where Heyman's allegiance lies for The Show of Shows this year was conveyed pretty clearly.

Ad

Secondly, The Best in the World attacked Roman after the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion intimidated Paul Heyman when The Wiseman rejected his wish. CM Punk closed the show after hitting a GTS on Reigns.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Varughese Joel has been a WWE news writer at Sportskeeda for the last 2 years. Always having a penchant for writing, he worked as an independent screenwriter and a copy/content writer for almost 2 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Joel’s pro-wrestling knowledge comes from hours of watching it from a young age. His favorite wrestler is Shawn Michaels, but if he could go back in time to The Attitude Era, he would like to manage Chris Jericho and advise him to cut his hair and portray a character similar to Javier Bardem in the movie “No Country for Old Men,” something which Jericho later pulled off in 2008.



Besides Michaels, Joel is also a fan of Eddie Guerrero, Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar. His current favorites are Roman Reigns, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre.



Joel is a team man and works closely with his colleagues, conducts thorough research, and only relies on top pro-wrestling sources for information. His well-researched news reports have received close to 10 million reads till date.



When not following pro wrestling, Joel can be found designing built spaces, auditioning for films, working out, spending time with family and watching movies. Know More