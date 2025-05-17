Veteran WWE official's massive botch costs Rey Fenix a place in Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank qualifying matches took place this week on WWE SmackDown and it seems that there is already controversy. Not only did Alexa Bliss and Solo Sikoa become the first names in the annual ladder matches, but it seems that the outcome of the men's match could be questioned.
There was a point in the match where Rey Fenix was able to roll up Solo Sikoa after Jimmy Uso jumped from the top rope, but instead of counting the pin, Charles Robinson was up the corner staring at Uso.
The commentary team even shouted at him to count the pin but he seemed to have been caught napping in what was a rookie mistake from the veteran official.
Robinson was unable to get down before the pin attempt was kicked out of and Solo Sikoa went on to pick up the win following a Samoan Spike on Fenix, but the match may have been over much earlier if the official was in place and able to count the three.
Sikoa is now the first name in the men's MITB match and will be joined by numerous other stars before the annual Money in the Bank event which takes place on June 7, 2025.