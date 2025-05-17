Veteran WWE official's massive botch costs Rey Fenix a place in Money in the Bank

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 17, 2025 02:17 GMT
This was unfortunate (Image via WWE.com)

Money in the Bank qualifying matches took place this week on WWE SmackDown and it seems that there is already controversy. Not only did Alexa Bliss and Solo Sikoa become the first names in the annual ladder matches, but it seems that the outcome of the men's match could be questioned.

There was a point in the match where Rey Fenix was able to roll up Solo Sikoa after Jimmy Uso jumped from the top rope, but instead of counting the pin, Charles Robinson was up the corner staring at Uso.

The commentary team even shouted at him to count the pin but he seemed to have been caught napping in what was a rookie mistake from the veteran official.

Robinson was unable to get down before the pin attempt was kicked out of and Solo Sikoa went on to pick up the win following a Samoan Spike on Fenix, but the match may have been over much earlier if the official was in place and able to count the three.

Sikoa is now the first name in the men's MITB match and will be joined by numerous other stars before the annual Money in the Bank event which takes place on June 7, 2025.

About the author
Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa Mariee

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

