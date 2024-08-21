Veteran WWE tag team suffers upset loss

This week's episode of WWE NXT saw a veteran tag team take an unexpected loss. The duo had previously registered a victory against their opponents. However, tonight wasn’t their night, as they were defeated by an up-and-coming tag team.

On NXT, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson faced Tank Ledger and Hank Walker. The O.C. previously defeated their opponents of the night within three minutes in March 2024. However, this time, Hank and Tank turned the tables on the WWE veterans and claimed a big win with a powerslam/pancake combo.

Hank and Tank entered the match with a hot winning streak behind them. However, a win against Anderson and Gallows was something not many expected for the tag team, and it was a genuine shock to WWE fans.

A win over The Good Brothers can potentially set them up to compete for the NXT Tag Team Championship, which recently changed hands from Axiom and Nathan Frazer to Andre Chase and Ridge Holland of Chase U.

It would be interesting to see if Hank and Tank make it to the top by picking up more wins so that they can compete for the top gold soon.

