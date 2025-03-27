Veterans react to Rhea Ripley's questionable booking on WWE RAW heading into WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstars are gearing up for WrestleMania 41, and Rhea Ripley's route took an interesting turn when she lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY. Meanwhile, Konnan and Disco Inferno reacted to The Eradicator's questionable booking and sudden character change.

Ad

Rhea Ripley started the year by capturing the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan. However, the confidence faded when she lost the title to IYO SKY on RAW after the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Moreover, she has been complaining a lot during the build, which didn't sit well with Konnan and Disco Inferno.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the veterans pointed out the sudden change in Mami's character and questioned her booking heading into the biggest show of the year. Moreover, they blamed the management for changing Ripley's character and stated she lost a lot of steam due to this.

Ad

Trending

"It makes Rhea [Ripley] look very stupid. I don't know what they're doing with Rhea's character. This is just not like the top. This is like underneath hokey," Inferno said.

Konnan added:

"Yhea she's lost a lot of steam. She was super hot." [From 21:10 to 21:28]

Check out the video below:

Ad

Rhea Ripley has a title match on WWE RAW heading into WrestleMania 41

Earlier this month, Rhea Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY and decided to hijack the upcoming WrestleMania 41 match between SKY and Bianca Belair. Later, she added her name to the contract, which contained signatures from the champion and the challenger for their match in Las Vegas.

Ad

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the brand's GM Adam Pearce reiterated that Mami won't be in a title match at WrestleMania 41, and she will get her rematch for the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later, Pearce appointed Bianca Belair as the special guest referee for the upcoming title bout. It'll be interesting to see which star enters WrestleMania 41 as the champion.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit K100 and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback