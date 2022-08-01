"That’s changed" - WWE veterans take hilarious shot at Vince McMahon during SummerSlam

Michael Cole and Corey Graves took a hilarious shot at Vince McMahon whilst behind the commentary desk at SummerSlam.

Cole has been a part of WWE for more than two decades. Throughout his time on the commentary desk, he has had Vince McMahon in his ear, ensuring he does his job effectively.

Following his retirement from the company earlier this month, Cole no longer has to have the former Chairman barking orders into his headset. This was referenced on commentary at SummerSlam.

During the match between Happy Corbin and Pat McAfee, Cole was joined by Corey Graves. Graves noted that the veteran's attitude had completely changed:

"I liked you better when you weren't allowed to have an opinion."

Cole snapped back: "That's changed. A lot has changed."

This was obviously a shot at Vince McMahon, so it appears that Cole now has much more freedom under Triple H's leadership.

Pat McAfee was able to defeat Happy Corbin at SummerSlam

Pat McAfee stepped into the ring against Happy Corbin as part of SummerSlam and was able to come out on top despite several shaky moments throughout.

Pat and Cole have become close friends behind the announce table. It was clear throughout the match that he was routing for his broadcast partner. McAfee used many well-known moves throughout the match. He finished Corbin off with Panama Sunrise, which is best associated with Adam Cole.

Cole was the first man that McAfee wrestled in WWE, which was a nice throwback since the former NXT Champion is now in AEW. Rumors this week have suggested that he could be talked into a return now that Triple H has control of the company.

Did you pick up on this line as part of last night's show? Have your say in the comments section below...

