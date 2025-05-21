Vic Joseph drops major WWE bombshell; confirms HUGE report!

Vic Joseph dropped a major announcement during WWE NXT tonight. By doing so, he confirmed a huge report that had come out recently.

WWE NXT has a big weekend planned as Battleground will take place in Tampa, Florida, this Sunday. The show will be headlined by Oba Femi and Myles Borne, who will battle over the NXT Championship. Another highly anticipated match for the show is the TNA World Championship match between Joe Hendry and Trick Williams. The match card for the show is stacked with some pretty exciting matches in addition to the two mentioned above.

Apart from this, WWE will be hosting Saturday Night's Main Event as well as RAW in Tampa, Florida. The company was also set to host next week's episode of NXT in Tampa. However, there were some reports that this might not happen.

Tonight on NXT, Vic Joseph confirmed those accounts to be true when he announced that next week's episode of the black and silver brand has had a venue change and will take place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. But he didn't mention the reason behind this chance. However, Performance Center is the perfect alternate venue since it is already equipped to handle TV tapings.

It will be interesting to see the stacked card next week's episode of NXT will have.

