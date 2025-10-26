Vic Joseph issues public apology to Booker T at NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE NXT commentator Vic Joseph recently issued an apology to Booker T during the Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event. The show is stacked with some of the biggest names on the roster.This year's Halloween Havoc will feature some incredible matches. Trick Williams is set to lock horns with Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship. WWE legends The Hardy Boyz will also be in action against DarkState for the NXT Tag Team Championship in a Broken Rules Match. Another title match is set between Tatum Paxley and Jacy Jayne as they will face each other for the NXT Women's Championship.The show kicked off with tag team action as Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater faced Mr. Iguana and La Parker. However, during Evans and Slater's entrance, commentator Vic Joseph issued an apology to Hall of Famer Booker T.Joseph apologized to the legend after he claimed that the latter lost to The Shockmaster at Halloween Havoc in 1993, admitting his mistake by highlighting that Booker's shoulders were off the mat during the three-count.&quot;You know I actually owe you an apology, Book. I said, you know, you lost to The Shockmaster at '93 here at this event. Your shoulder was coming off the mat,&quot; he said. &quot;Yeah, yeah, it was,&quot; Booker T added.Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater put on an incredible high-flying performance during their clash with Mr. Iguana and La Parker. Evans and Slater ultimately emerged victorious and are proving to be a great tag team in WWE.There are still some big matches left on the card, including Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship. Many believe Williams will dethrone the former AEW star to become a 3-time NXT Champion. It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels has planned for Trick and Ricky's match.