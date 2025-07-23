Vic Joseph pays heartfelt tribute to Ozzy Osbourne in WWE NXT cold open; Booker T botches immediately after

Ozzy Osbourne passed away yesterday. Vic Joseph paid tribute to him during WWE NXT tonight.Osbourne was a legendary vocalist who shot to fame as the lead singer for Black Sabbath. The band has been active since 1968 and has produced several of the most iconic Heavy Metal songs in history. Ozzy was a big WWE fan and made numerous appearances for the promotion over the years. His first appearance was at WrestleMania 2 when he accompanied the British Bulldogs for their match against the Dream Team. He also appeared alongside his wife, Sharon, as a guest host on RAW in 2009. As a result, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. Sadly. Ozzy passed away yesterday at the age of 76.Tonight, during the start of WWE NXT, Vic Joseph kicked off the show with the line &quot;We're all aboard the crazy train.&quot; This was a reference to Ozzy Osbourne's song &quot;Crazy Train.&quot; This was the first single from his debut solo album, Blizzard of Oz, released in 1980. Moments later, Booker T came out to hype up the crowd for the show. However, he botched Blake Monroe's name and called her &quot;Monica Monroe.&quot;It's sad to hear that one of the most iconic musicians in history has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family during these difficult times.