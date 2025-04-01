VICE's Dark Side of the Ring brings WWE star Ludvig Borga's meteoric rise and disastrous fall to the screen

VICE's Dark Side of the Ring will be back on TV this week with another new episode chronicling the life and times of former WWE Superstar Ludvig Borga. VICE recently started airing the sixth season of their critically acclaimed docuseries.

The series premiered in 2019 and has been going strong ever since. The show has gone through five seasons, delving into some of the untold and infamous stories of professional wrestling. AEW star Chris Jericho will once again take charge of the narrating duties for season six's ten-episode run this year.

This week's episode will feature the tumultuous life of Tony Halme, otherwise known to WWE fans as Ludvig Borga. Borga debuted in the then-WWF in 1993 and instantly became a huge attraction as a heel. Vince McMahon was excited to work with Halme and strapped a rocket onto his back, giving him some big wins.

A notable moment in Borga's career came when he defeated WWE legend and Hall of Famer Tatanka. The legend was on an unbeaten streak at that time, and Borga completely dominated him, immediately catapulting him to the top of the ladder in WWE.

However, the fame did not last long for the Finnish superstar. An untimely injury and issues with stars backstage resulted in an abrupt end to his career. Legendary commentator Jim Ross pointed out in the episode that Borga had a great look but was "a miserable human being."

"Borga had a great look, but he was a miserable human being. People didn't want to work with him. He made people around him uncomfortable. And then, when we finally realized he had the SS tattoo on his calf, things started going downhill from there."

Check out the announcement clip below:

Apart from Jim Ross, VICE's episode on the star will feature appearances from former WWE manager and announcer Jim Cornette and legendary wrestling star Tatanka.

This season's episodes will delve into the lives of other wrestling legends, such as Tony Atlas, Vader, 'Superstar' Billy Graham, Billy Jack Haynes, Muhammad Hassan, and more.

Catch this week's exciting episode of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE TV this Tuesday at 10 PM Eastern.

