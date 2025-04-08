VICE's Dark Side of the Ring spotlights WWE star Vader's tumultuous wrestling journey

A new episode of VICE's Dark Side of the Ring will be on TV this week, chronicling the legendary career of former WWE Superstar Vader. The Hall of Famer is the subject of a new episode of the sixth season of the critically acclaimed docuseries.

Leon Allen White, better known by his ring name, was a monster heel in the colorful world of professional wrestling. Standing at six feet five and weighing over 400 pounds, The Mastodon was a physical specimen. Despite his size, he was deceptively quick and a stellar athlete in the ring.

This week's episode delves into the complex reality of the man behind the larger-than-life character. After making his name in Japan, Vader became an instant attraction in WCW. The behemoth had a stellar main event run, winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship three times in his career.

The Hall of Famer's downfall started after an unpleasant backstage interaction. Vader's former manager and wrestling veteran, Jim Cornette, recalls how the legend got into a backstage fight with Paul Orndorff. He mentioned that Orndorff destroyed Vader and left him lying on the floor. Shortly afterward, the late star was fired from the company.

Vader went on to have a stint with WWE, notably facing Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 1996. Michaels, too, had some bad feedback for the late star, claiming he was stiff in the ring, leading to his push being stopped. He finally departed the company in 1998.

Despite the highs and lows of his life, Vader went on to have a long and memorable career, making guest appearances on RAW years after his full-time career came to an end. The legendary wrestler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022, an honor accepted by his son and wife.

Catch this week's exciting episode of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE TV this Tuesday at 10 PM Eastern.

