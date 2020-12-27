Vickie Guerrero on how she created the "excuse me" catchphrase, says it wasn't planned

AEW star Vickie Guerrero recently spoke about her iconic "excuse me" catchphrase that she created when she was in WWE and how it wasn't planned. Guerrero revealed that it was created out of the blue and used it on live television.

Vickie Guerrero featured more in WWE after her husband Eddie Guerrero's death in 2005. She served as the manager of a few Superstars, while also being the General Manager of RAW and SmackDown.

In her conversation with Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales Torres, Vickie Guerrero stated that she created her catchphrase on the fly. She said that her script had been changed quite a few times before she went out to cut her promo, and that she had forgotten her lines.

"And so when I went out to the stage and he pushed me on the wheelchair, I went out there and I'm like, I just even know where to start and I even know which promo out to grab. I was lost. So the crowd is very smart, the fans you have to give them credit because they know exactly what's going on in my face, (my) expression. I forgot and they started saying things like you need to go home. You don't know what you're doing. Get off the stage. You forgot your lines and I just yelled: ‘EXCUSE ME’. I said it again and then I didn't think anything of it and then the next week, the writers are like, hey, let's try that. Excuse Me again. Little by little the fans were expecting it every time I would come out for my promo or whatever I had to say," said Vickie Guerrero.

She stated that her script was changed 4-5 times just 30 minutes before going live on stage.

Vickie Guerrero in AEW

Vickie Guerrero in AEW

Advertisement

Vickie Guerrero left WWE in 2014 and made a few guest appearances in the years to follow. She is now a part of AEW, having first debuted at the end of last year as a commentator, and appeared earlier this year as the manager of Nyla Rose.

She is currently a permanent part of the AEW roster and has appeared on AEW Dynamite alongside Rose.