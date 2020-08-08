Vickie Guerrero discusses signing AEW contract

Vickie Guerrero has opened up about signing with All Elite Wrestling. During an interview with Daily DDT, the former WWE manager announced that she had officially signed a contract with AEW this week.

Vickie Guerrero was revealed as the new manager for Nyla Rose in AEW on Dynamite back in July. After retiring from WWE back in 2014, Guerrero discussed her decision to sign with AEW and why she chose not to return to WWE:

“No hesitation, put it that way, I retired from WWE in 2014. My focus was not to return to them. We just had a lot of just difference of opinions and things going on. If it wasn’t going to be for AEW, I don’t think I would be anywhere else, but when AEW presented that there was some opportunity, I gave 100%, just my whole being. I said, “I’m here for you and I can’t wait to be a team player with the company.”

As to what convinced Vickie Guerrero to sign with AEW, Guerrero mentioned several close acquaintances persuaded her to join the promotion:

“I think it was a lot of mutual friends, I have a lot of great friends that I’ve known from past years, Cody Rhodes, and Dean Malenko, gosh, just me collaborating and being at different appearances. There’s been conversation back and forth. I think with that, we just came to the conclusion that I would love to work at AEW, which I expressed fully. I just, I fell in love with the company and the respect they have for the superstars and the way they run their company was something that attracted me. That’s where I am now. I’m really happy to be there.”

Vickie Guerrero also opened up on her relationship with her AEW "client" Nyla Rose, admitting that she's looking forward to what the future holds for them in All Elite Wrestling:

“Nyla and I have been having a great time backstage ... We’re creating new ideas for a creative storyline. We’re thinking of new slogans, along with our hashtags. I mean she has a great attitude and such a funny person to work with. I think with our comedian scenes and just jokes has made it for a really fun time backstage. I’m looking forward to some really great storylines with the women’s roster at AEW.”

Vickie Guerrero in WWE

Advertisement

Now that Vickie Guerrero has moved on to a new chapter in her professional wrestling career, Vickie reflected on her past run in WWE. While many ex-WWE Superstars are quick to criticize the promotion, Vickie Guerrero had nothing but glowing words for her previous employer and Vince McMahon:

“With WWE, I’m always grateful for the opportunity they gave to my late husband, Eddie Guerrero, Then for me too, to start my legacy, so to speak. I’m very grateful for what they gave me back then and just gave me the opportunity to further my career. I’ll always grateful for that.”

“No, just Vince McMahon was very good to Eddie and I. Eddie thought of him as a dad. He was very good to me and took great care of me when Eddie passed away. I think my focus with WWE was to do the best I could for him. I did that and we left on very good terms.”

What are your thoughts on Vickie Guerrero being Nyla Rose's manager in AEW? Can Vickie Guerrero manage Nyla Rose to her second AEW Women's World Championship?