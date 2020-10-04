AEW star Vickie Guerrero was recently interviewed by former WWE Superstar Ryback on his podcast, The Ryback Show. Guerrero initially made a few guest appearances in AEW before signing with the company. Guerrero now manages former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose.

This week on @TheRybackShow @VickieGuerrero joins me for a conversation I really enjoyed a lot and next week her Savage Beast @NylaRoseBeast for a really fun conversation. Available on all podcast platforms https://t.co/qU6UZxadgI pic.twitter.com/YujD4I0FKB — The Big Guy (@Ryback) October 3, 2020

Vickie Guerrero opens up about the differences between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan

During her appearance on The Ryback Show, Vickie Guerrero spoke about both Vince McMahon and Tony Khan and opened up about the differences between the two.

Vickie said that Vince McMahon was like a "dad" to her and Eddie Guerrero. She added he was there for her when Eddie passed away:

Vince was there when Eddie passed away so Vince and I always had a great relationship as far as like a father figure because he was great. You get him outside the wrestling industry and he is just a wonderful person to talk to. I’ve known Vince for almost 20 years. He’s been in our family for a long time. But the thing with Vince and the WWE, as a Superstar, you never saw Vince in the hallway. You saw him come through the hallway but he was on a mission with 20 people around him and he was on his way. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Speaking about Tony Khan, Vickie Guerrero said that he was more accessible to the AEW stars than Vince McMahon and could aways be found talking to a number of tham backstage.

The difference in AEW with Tony Khan is Tony is this fan who you can find him in the hallway sitting at a table talking to 10 Superstars. With AEW after a show, Tony provides food for us after we work. When we go back to the hotel, Tony has catered food for us and you will find Tony coming into that room while we are eating and he is just sitting there talking asking how it went tonight and we are just bullsh***ing with each other. He just wants to know who you are. I haven’t gotten to know Tony really a lot because now that I’m working it’s busier. I’m not just a visitor that comes in. But, Tony is everywhere in that arena. He’s on the stage. He’s in the ring. When we tape, he comes out and tells everybody they are great and he loves the cheering. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

