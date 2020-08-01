Legendary WWE GM Vickie Guerrero was recently announced as Nyla Rose's new manager in AEW. Guerrero immediately put the rest of the women's division on notice, telling them that Nyla Rose would take every opportunity they had been waiting for. Guerrero, a former general manager in WWE, seems to be relishing her new role as the manager of the Native Beast on AEW.

Former WWE General Manager Vickie Guerrero on working with Nyla Rose in AEW

Vickie Guerrero was recently a guest on Instinct Culture and discussed what it was like being Nyla Rose's new manager in AEW:

Being the bad guy, of course I want to team up with the biggest woman that they have on there besides Kong - but Kong's on GLOW so she's not there.

I got to work with Nyla Rose and got to know her and I loved her character, I loved her attitude and her personality. When they teamed us up, right away we took off with creative ideas and backstage content and t-shirt ideas and what our new hashtag was going to be. I think she was taken back a little bit but at the same time, I wanted to show Nyla that I'm a 100% in and I want to show AEW that I'm not just here because I'm a Guerrero or because I'm a general manager. I'm here because I want to be part of the team and I want to expand the women's division and let's start running with it.

Check out the Excuse Me podcast this week where I tell my personal journey of being welcomed to @allelitewrestling! EVERYONE is an incredible family and I am so blessed to be a part of THE COMPANY! #viciousvixens.

Spotify: https://t.co/uoSzEA1UpV. pic.twitter.com/UXVcq4Cmve — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) August 1, 2020

Vickie Guerrero was also asked about who in WWE was intimidating to work with and she named Vince McMahon and The Undertaker.

Speaking about WWE CEO Vince McMahon Guerrero said the following:

He's like a dad to me. He loved Eddie very much and he was so respected in my family, you know, so he was the one person you don't want to screw up your promo with.

Guerrero also named WWE legend, The Undertaker, as someone who was intimidating to work with:

He was pretty intimidating and that was the one, just by how tall he was and the lights going out, and yeah the coffin and everything, that's not one of my favourite moments.

Guerrero added that although The Undertaker was a sweetheart backstage in WWE, as a character she didn't like getting on his bad side.

