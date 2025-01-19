Victoria breaks silence after making first WWE appearance in 1,477 days

Former WWE Superstar Victoria was in attendance on last Friday's episode of SmackDown in her hometown of San Diego, California. She recently broke her silence on her first appearance on WWE TV since the 2021 Royal Rumble, which was 1,477 days ago.

One of the biggest changes in WWE TV programming over the past year is the appearances of legends, athletes, and celebrities ringside. It gives the show a real sports feel since it's usually done on jumbotrons, similar to broadcast in the four biggest leagues in the United States – NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB.

Some of the guests during the show were Victoria, former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, and Rey Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the two-time WWE Women's Champ broke her silence and expressed her gratitude for being part of Friday's SmackDown.

"Thank you @WWE @USANetwork," the legend tweeted.

Victoria was with WWE from 2000 to 2009 before returning as a surprise entrant at the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match. She then signed a WWE Legends deal back in August, which will lead to several merchandise such as action figures, clothing, and video games.

After WWE, the master of the Widow's Peak went to TNA Wrestling and won the Knockouts Women's Title five times. She's also a former Knockouts Tag Team Champion with fellow ex-WWE star Brooke Tessmacher.

Why did Victoria leave WWE in 2009?

Speaking to BodySlam.net back in December 2023, Victoria was asked about her departure from WWE in 2009. She explained that fans coming to know that she would lose even before her match got to her.

"The reason why I left WWE was, when I would come out to the car, the fans were like going, ‘Oh, boo! How did you lose that match. You can totally tell.' And I was like, ‘Oh no. They’re not believing the magic,’ and it was getting to me," the two-time women's champ said. [H/T - BodySlam.net]

The former star added that she went directly to Vince McMahon and asked about her prospects of winning another title. When reality sunk in that the odds were not in her favor, she was bawling her eyes out but did leave on good terms with the company.

