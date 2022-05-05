"Thank you so much for putting me on the map" - Former Champion shares heartfelt words for Molly Holly (Exclusive)

In a recent Sportskeeda Exclusive interview, former women's champion Lisa Marie Varon (formerly known as Victoria) made a note of thanking Molly Holly and Roderick Strong for giving her the Widows Peak finisher. Varon stated that Roderick Strong initially performed the move on the independent circuit. This was noticed by Molly Holly and she later pitched the idea of using widow peak finisher for Victoria.

Multiple variations of the widow's peak went on to be used by quite a few wrestlers. The move itself was a welcome addition to the former Women's Champion's moveset as it became a trademark of Victoria's persona as she began to be identified by it.

Speaking with Dr Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Varon touched upon a number of topics. Here's what she had to say about the origins of the Widow's Peak:

"I can't take claim for [inventing the Widow's Peak]. Roderick Strong did that in the independents and he was super young. Molly Holly saw him do it at an independent show and she goes 'I have a finisher for you'. I was a big girl in wrestling- bigger than the other girls. She goes 'Put me up in the powerbomb [position], hook my neck, I'm hooking my leg', she says 'drop to your butt'. I go, 'What? What is going on?'. Vince was out there and everybody - we all went over working our repretoire with Arn Anderson, Fit Finlay, Regal, Ricky Steamboat. You're out there and you're like let me feed off your knowledge. Teach me something. So I did it and everybody went 'Ooh'. Molly said 'Do you guys like that for Victoria's finish?'. They're like 'Are you okay?' , she's like 'I'm okay'. They go 'Yes!'. So Roderick Strong, Molly Holly thank you so much for putting me on the map. Without that finisher I'd be nothing. That finisher put me on the map. It did." [31:04 - 32:33]

Molly Holly was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year

Last year, on an episode of WWE's The Bump, Shane Helms broke the news to Molly Holly that she was the first inductee into the 2021 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

This resulted in a number of notable wrestling personalities taking to social media congratulating Holly on the news and thanking her for her contributions to the industry.

