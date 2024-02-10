[VIDEO] After "We want Cody" trend, fans on SmackDown chant in support of 52-year-old WWE legend

The "We Want Cody" trend took the WWE by storm, with fans chanting and tweeting in support of The American Nightmare. This week on WWE SmackDown, they directed that same energy towards a 52-year-old legend.

This week on the blue brand, there was a segment featuring Dominik Mysterio, where he bragged about how he was going to get into the Elimination Chamber match. His opponent turned out to be Kevin Owens, who he will face next week.

In a hilarious moment, 52-year-old WWE legend R-Truth then approached Owens and asked him whether he was The Miz, to which the crowd popped loud and began "We want Truth" chants.

R-Truth clearly has the WWE Universe in the palm of his hands, and although the chant was filled with more love for him than the rage behind the "We want Cody" chants, it just goes to show how adored he is by fans.

Truth has been involved with The Judgment Day recently, getting beaten down numerous times and thinking that it was part of the 'initiation' process. He has added a great comedic element to an otherwise serious faction.

Kevin Owens will take on Dirty Dom for an opportunity to participate in the Elimination Chamber match where Seth Rollin's challenger for his World Heavyweight Championship will be decided.

