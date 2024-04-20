[VIDEO] Bayley's reaction to controversial ending after SmackDown goes off the air

Bayley's first WWE Women's Title defense during the latest edition of SmackDown came to a disappointing and controversial end as it finished in a disqualification thanks to interference. Her reaction was spotted after SmackDown went off the air.

This week's episode of SmackDown was headlined by WWE Women's Champion Bayley, who defended her title against Naomi. The star had to defeat Tiffany Stratton to earn a title shot, but it was the latter who ultimately interfered and caused the DQ, assaulting both women to insert herself in the Women's Title picture.

Bayley was spotted getting up and leaving the stage with Naomi, who she is allied with despite being on the opposite side of the ring.

You can see the post-match happening below:

The two women are allies because Naomi played a direct role alongside Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in taking out Damage CTRL. On Night Two of WrestleMania 40, The Role Model defeated IYO SKY in a phenomenal match to earn the WWE Women's Title.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton continues to make her presence felt in a big way as she is considered a future Women's Champion by many.

Fans could possibly be seeing a Triple Threat Women's Title match at Backlash: France. It remains to be seen how this scenario pans out.

