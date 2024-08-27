[VIDEO] Beautiful moment with Uncle Howdy after RAW goes off the air

It was an emotional end to the latest episode of Monday Night RAW as Uncle Howdy, also known as Bo Dallas, picked up his first singles win in over 2,200 days to defeat Chad Gable in the main event. After the show went off the air, there was a beautiful moment involving Dallas.

The main event of RAW was nothing short of chaotic as the group known as American Made, consisting of Gable himself, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile, interrupted and were taken out by the remaining members of The Wyatt Sicks. In the end, Uncle Howdy picked up the win.

The 34-year-old star paid a beautiful tribute to his brother, Bray Wyatt, after the show went off the air.

The crowd in Providence, Rhode Island, seemed to love Howdy/Bo Dallas and was fully behind him while letting Chad Gable know how much they disliked him.

The ending to RAW was beautiful and the off-air scenes as you can see in the tweet above and below show the tribute paid to the late Bray Wyatt:

In the last few months, RAW has garnered a reputation for ending abruptly while SmackDown seems to end prematurely with two to three minutes in hand. There is no explanation from WWE itself over why this has become a regular occurrence.

