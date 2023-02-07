[VIDEO] Beth Phoenix hits her finisher on 25-year-old male superstar

Beth Phoenix asserted her dominance on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. Just 12 days before Elimination Chamber 2023, she made her presence known in a big way - at the expense of the 25-year-old Dominik Mysterio.

By now, you probably guessed that Rhea Ripley wasn't present. She is supposedly traveling the world promoting WrestleMania, which is why she couldn't go head-to-head with Beth Phoenix. You can see the GIF below of Dominik Mysterio taking the Glam-Slam while shouting "Mami!".

So how did things unfold? The Grit Couple opened the show, and they were confronted by three of the male members of The Judgment Day. They challenged Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley to a tag team match in Montreal in the Elimination Chamber, which Balor accepted.

The two would find themselves outnumbered in the brawl until The Street Profits came out for the save. Dominik Mysterio found himself in an unfortunate position, and Beth Phoenix lifted him up to give the Glam Slam heard round the world.

It should be noted that Dominik excelled in this segment, getting nuclear heat. Phoenix, on the other hand, changed her Twitter profile pic and took a shot at Rhea Ripley.

