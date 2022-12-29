[VIDEO] Bray Wyatt breaks character at WWE Live Event for a young fan in the audience

Bray Wyatt is one of the most popular superstars in WWE, and he went a step ahead to reciprocate love at the latest Live Event.

Before the WWE Holiday Tour kicked off, we saw Bray Wyatt tease a darker side to his on-screen persona on SmackDown. He struggled to get through his promo and ended up attacking the cameraman who was with him inside the ring.

It was a surprising switch in his character that has been shown on the blue brand since his return.

Bray Wyatt recently competed in his first match since returning to WWE earlier this year and has been an active performer at the Live Events that took place this week. At the latest show in Greensboro, Bray met with fans at ringside.

During his interaction, a young fan in the audience offered him a hug, and Bray Wyatt obliged. The video quickly garnered a lot of attention on Twitter, with fans hailing him as the "sweetest" superstar in the company.

You can watch the full video below:

When Bray Wyatt first returned, he took the opportunity to cut an emotional promo, thanking fans for always having his back. He was one of the most shocking names on the list of superstars released by the company last year. But the former world champion has maintained his position as a lovable wrestler despite intriguing changes in his personality.

Bray Wyatt takes on former WWE Champion in Live Events

Recent Live Events have seen Bray Wyatt take on former world champion Jinder Mahal. The reaction to his matches has been good so far, especially considering that this is an excellent opportunity for him to shake off any ring rust before making a televised in-ring return.

He is currently involved in a feud with LA Knight on SmackDown. Earlier this month, Bray Wyatt introduced Uncle Howdy as an entirely different person, who is seemingly responsible for the darker side of an otherwise friendly superstar. Since his return, he hasn't wrestled a single match on the main roster.

What do you think of Bray Wyatt's current run in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

