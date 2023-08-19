Bray Wyatt has been away from WWE for a while, and there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding his absence from the company. Rumors have ranged from him being severely ill to creative not having anything for him. While nothing can be said for certain, a video has emerged showing Wyatt signing a belt for a fan outside what seems to be an airport.

The video was originally posted on TikTok by user @kingcmg9434 yesterday, with Phoenix tagged as the location. It has since been posted on Twitter, where fans have already begun speculating.

Fans are still not certain if the video is recent or not, but the clip cannot be found elsewhere, which suggests that it might be recent. Wyatt looks visibly healthy and seems to be traveling, given that the video was taken outside an airport. Again, nothing can be said conclusively regarding the video.

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE last year

Following WrestleMania 37, Bray took a hiatus from the company and was shortly thereafter released from his contract. For over a year, Wyatt remained away from the ring, sparking rumors of signing with AEW and Hollywood. However, last Summer, WWE started dropping hints regarding Bray Wyatt's return which was eventually materialized at Extreme Rules 2022.

Following his return, The Eater of Worlds introduced a new character Uncle Howdy who would appear during his matches and segments, often sabotaging both Wyatt and his opponents. The former WWE Champion was only able to complete one feud before disappearing from TV. His rivalry with LA Knight saw him come out on top and then challenge Bobby Lashley. The program with The All Mighty was unexpectedly dropped.

It remains to be seen when or if Bray Wyatt will return to WWE. Till then, we can only hope for the best for the former World Champion.

